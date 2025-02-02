No Other Land, the Palestinian-Israeli Oscar-nominated documentary deemed untouchable by US buyers, scored a mighty platform debut at the US box office over the weekend.

The film chronicling a West Bank community’s efforts to endure and resist the Israel Defense Forces’ demolition programme earned an estimated $26,100 at Film Forum in New York and was booked by the producers in association with Cinetic and mTuckman Media.

The collective comprising Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor co-directed the film and the plan is to expand the footprint into 10 markets next weekend, including Los Angeles.

Meanwhile the DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man opened top of the charts through Universal on an estimated $36m from 3,885 theatres for the second highest January launch by an animation behind DreamWorks Animation stablemate Kung Fu Panda on $41.3m in 2016.

At a reported $40m cost, the Captain Underpants spin-off is a built-in success story.

Warner Bros’ R-rated horror Companion starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid arrived at number two on $9.5m from 3,285, followed by Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King on $6.1m for $229.5m after seven sessions. Sony’s female-led One Of Them Days in fourth brought in a further $6m from 2,306 for an excellent $34.5m after three, and Lionsgate’s thriller Flight Risk fell four places to number five in its second session, adding $5.6m for $20.9m.

Two awards contenders delivered notable weekends. Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown starring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan ranked eighth in its sixth weekend as $2.2m elevated the tally to $66.7m after dropping 495 theatres for a 1,515 footprint.

A24’s The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody finished at number nine on $1.9m for $12.2m after seven weekends and expanded by 494 theatres into 1,612.