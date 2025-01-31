Karla Sofía Gascón, Oscar-nominated for her role in Emilia Perez, has issued an apology after controversial social media posts about George Floyd and Islam surfaced yesterday (January 30).

In a statement to Variety, Gascón said: “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community. I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

In one post from 2020, she wrote: “I’m sorry, Is it just my impression or is there more muslims in Spain? Every time I go to pick up my daughter from school there are more women with their hair covered and their skirts down to their heels. Next year instead of English we’ll have to teach Arabic.”

Another post from 2020 said: “I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys Without rights and consider policemen to be assassins. They’re all wrong.”

Gascón is the first transgender actress to receive an Oscar nomination, and Emilia Perez secured the most nods this year with 13, including best picture.

Fernanda Torres, the Brazilian star of I’m Still Here, who is also nominated in the best actress category at the Oscars, has also released an apology this week after a clip of her in Blackface from a 2008 Brazilian TV also resurfaced.

“I am very sorry for this,” she said. “I’m making this statement as it is important for me to address this swiftly to avoid further pain and confusion.”