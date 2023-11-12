International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) has again found itself caught in the middle as the fall-out from the war between Israel and Hamas spills out to Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers and into the festival space.

The Palestine Film Institute (PFI) has today issued a strongly-worded statement in which it has demanded IDFA acknowledge that the festival’s earlier statement ”unjustly criminalises Palestinian voices and narratives” and has withdrawn from all IDFA market participation.

The PFI statement is in reference to an apology made by IDFA on Friday for the slogan brandished by protesters on the opening night when activists took to the stage with the sign ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’. The slogan has become a rallying cry of pro-Palestinian protests during the ongoing war. But it is a contentious phrase considered anti-Semitic by some, a call for an independent Palestinian state by others.

Sixteen leading figures from the Israeli film industry then signed an open letter expressing their dismay at festival director Orwa Nyrabia’s “muted and pale official response” to the “horrific meaning of the slogan” and what they saw as a “personal attack against them.”

The PFI today said: “With hearts weighed down like the rubble in Gaza, the Palestinian Film Institute (PFI) announces its withdrawal from all organised activities at the IDFA Market. This includes the presentation of three poignant documentary projects capturing the supposed ‘essence’ of the Palestinian experience.

The petition accused IDFA of remaining “silent in the face of the ongoing genocide perpetrated by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza. Over 11,000 lives lost, 1 million displaced, and 3,000 missing.”

PFI has recommended that filmmakers withdraw their films from the festival.

Palestinian artist and filmmaker Basma Al-Sharif has withdrawn her four short films from the festival: Deep Sleep; Farther Than The Eye Can See, Story Of Milk and Honey, and Capital.

However it is understood Palestinian director Mohamed Jabaly will not be withdrawing his film, Life Is Beautiful, which screens in the International Competition.

When contacted by Screen on Sunday afternoon, IDFA’s head of industry Adriek van Nieuwenhuijzen had no comment “at the moment” to make on the PFI statement. However, she confirmed IDFA would be publishing another statement.

The PFI statement in full: