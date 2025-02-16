Prague-based firm Filmotor has boarded international sales on Arjun Talwar’s Letters From Wolf Street.

The film has its world premiere in Panorama Documentary this afternoon (Sunday, February 16), with further screenings on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

The producers have signed distribution deals with Barnsteiner-film for Germany, and So Films for Poland.

Indian filmmaker Talwar immigrated to Poland 10 years ago. In Letters From Wolf Street, he documents his struggles to fit in by filming his neighbours on his central Warsaw street, seeking to overcome his feelings of alienation.

The Polish- and English-language film is produced by Karolina Smigiel and Jaroslaw Wszedybyl for Poland’s Uni-Solo Studio, with German co-producers Friedemann Hottenbacher and Gregor Streiber for inselfilm production, and ZDF, the Mazovian Institute of Culture, and the Mazovia Warsaw Film Fund.

The film was created in collaboration with Arte and co-financed by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovian Voivodeship, the City of Warsaw, and the MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein.

“We were introduced to Arjun Talwar’s project from the very beginning, during the first Docs to Start pitch at KFF Industry in 2022, when the film was still titled A Hole in the Wall,” said Petar Mitric, head of acquisitions at Filmotor. “The idea of portraying Poland from an immigrant’s perspective immediately resonated with us, and we fell in love with the subtle humour that wrapped around such a serious topic.”

Talwar’s previous film A Donkey Called Geronimo, co-directed with Bigna Tomschin, premiered at DOK Leipzig in 2018.