Germany-based Beta Cinema has boarded international sales on Ina Weisse’s Cicadas ahead of its world premiere in Berlin Panorama next month.

Cicadas tells the story of a woman – played by Nina Hoss – whose life takes a turn when an enigmatic single mother and her young daughter weave themselves into her life.

Saskia Rosendahl and Vincent Macaigne are also on the cast.

The film is produced by Felix von Boehm and Katrin Jochimsen for Germany’s Lupa Film, in co-production with 10:15! Productions and ZDF, with support from arte. Backing came from Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Film Forderungsanstalt, the CNC Mini Traité and the DFFF (German Federal Film Fund). DCM will release the film to German-speaking territories in summer 2025.

Beta will kick off sales at next month’s European Film Market (EFM, February 13-19), where it is also selling Berlinale opening title The Light by Tom Tykwer.

Cicadas marks the first collaboration between Weisse and Hoss since 2019 drama The Audition, which debuted at Toronto before winning best actress awards for Hoss at San Sebastian and Stockholm.

Weisse’s directorial debut The Architect premiered at the 2009 Berlinale, starring Josef Bierbichler, Matthias Schweighofer and Sandra Huller.

The 2025 Berlinale will run from February 13-23.