The awards group picks continue to roll in with American Film Institute unveiling its film and TV selections for the AFI Awards 2023.

The top 10 films are: American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Maestro, May December, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.

AFI’s top TV shows of the year are: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Beef, Jury Duty, The Last Of Us, The Morning Show, Only Murders In The Building, Poker Face, Reservation Dogs, and Succession.

Honourees will assemble at the annual AFI Awards private lunch on January 12, 2024, at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills.

The winners were selected through a jury process involving AFI trustees, artists, critics and scholars including this year Gina Prince-Bythewood, Paris Barclay, scholars Mark Harris and Leonard Maltin, critics Ann Hornaday, Mary McNamara, Janet Maslin, Peter Travers and others from The New Yorker, TV Guide, and more.

“As our nation and our world continue to navigate difficult times, AFI is honoured to shine a proper light upon these works of art that lift us up and, ultimately, lead us to empathy,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO. “That we do so without competition is AFI’s hallmark, and we are proud to gather this community of artists together – as one – to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our time.”