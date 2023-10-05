The Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival (EMIFF, October 18-24) has unveiled its full line-up for the 12th edition of the Spanish festival, with a total of 140 projects, including German auteur Wim Wenders’ Cannes world premiere Perfect Days and a special spotlight screening of David Fincher’s Venice title The Killer.

This year boasts the largest feature film selection programmed to date at EMIFF. Additional categories for long-form projects include the debut feature film competition, the Made In Baleares (MIB) feature film competition, Spotlight Screenings and the Drive In Cinema strand. Six international documentaries round-out the full features line-up this year.

Further highlights are the Spanish premieres of Nicole Paone’s The Kill Room, starring Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson; SXSW title You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder, by Emma Westenberg, featuring Clara McGregor and Ewan McGregor as father and daughter; and Sophie Barthes’ Sundance title The Pod Generation, with Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

World premieres include Dani Cuesta’s documentary I Punk, about Mallorca’s first punk band, and coming-of-age title Tomorrow Somewhere By The Sea, about four very different teenagers who set off to Portugal together on a journey of discovery.

Daniel Brühl will receive the Evolution Icon Award at EMIFF’s opening night ceremony on October 18 in Palma. The festival closes with a screening of his most recent film, Lone Scherfig’s The Movie Teller. He also stars in the spotlight screening of Ron Howard’s Rush.

Danish Bird Box filmmaker Susanne Bier has been unveiled as the recipient of the Evolution Icon Award for direction. Her film In A Better World will receive a spotlight screening. As previously announced, acclaimed Catalan auteur Isabel Coixet will receive this year’s Evolution Vision Award, with her most recent film Un Amor kicking off the festival on October 18.

Evolution Mallorca 2023 line-up

*denotes world premiere

International feature films

Un Amor (Sp)

Dir. Isabel Coixet

The Movie Teller (Fr-Sp-Chile)

Dir. Lone Scherfig

The Kill Room (US)

Dir. Nicole Paone

You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder (US)

Dir. Emma Westenberg

LaRoy (US)

Dir. Shane Atkinson

Perfect Days (Japan-Ger)

Dir. Wim Wenders

El Bastardo (The Promised Land) (Den-Swe-Nor-Ger)

Dir. Nikolaj Arcel

The Pod Generation (UK)

Dir. Sophie Barthes

Debut feature films

The First Two (Hun)

Dir. Balázs Szövényi-Lux

Six Weeks (Hun)*

Dir. Noémi Veronika Szakonyi

The Young Arsonists (Can)

Dir. Sheila Pye

Made in Baleares Feature Film Competition

Tomorrow Somewhere By The Sea (Ger)*

Dir. Patrick Büchting

Beach House (Sp)

Dir. Hèctor Hernández Vicens

Spotlight Screenings

The Killer (US)

Dir. David Fincher

In A Better World (Den-Swe)

Dir. Susanne Bier

Rush (UK-US)

Dir. Ron Howard

Documentary feature films

Sloane: A Jazz Singer (US)

Dir. Michael Lippert

I Am Not (Isr)

Dir. Tomer Heymann

Earthbound: Nzambi Matee (Japan)

Dir. Farhoud Meybodi

Oceans Oblivion (Fr-Monaco-Sp)*

Dir. Mirella R. Abrisqueta

Made In Baleares Documentary Features

I Punk (Sp)*

Dir. Dani Cuesta

Maria And The Lost Movie (Sp)*

Dirs. Núria Abad Rivas, Marta Hierro Bravo