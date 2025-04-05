US composer Philip Glass will receive a lifetime achievement award at the upcoming 25th World Soundtrack Awards (WSA), Film Fest Gent’s annual film music award ceremony.

Glass is known for his Academy Award-nominated scores for Kundun, The Hours, and Notes On A Scandal, as well as his work on The Truman Show, Koyaanisqati, and Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters.

He will be presented with his award on October 16 at the WSA ceremony and concert in Ghent, in which a selection of Glass’s work will be performed by the Brussels Philharmonic conducted by Dirk Brossé.

Glass, aged 88, was raised in Baltimore, where he grew up with an early appreciation for music through his father, who owned a record store. He studied at the Julliard School of Music and went on to study in Paris, where renowned music teacher Nadia Boulanger mentored him. His scores are known for their association with the minimalist movement.

He also influenced composers such as Hans Zimmer, whose score for Interstellar pays a close homage to Glass’s score for Koyaanisqati.