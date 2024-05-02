Paris-based sales powerhouse Playtime has taken on sales for Iraqi-Danish filmmaker Jahfar Muataz’s debut feature Crossing Lines and will launch the title at May’s Cannes market.

Currently shooting, the film zooms in on a reformed criminal counseling gang members looking to leave the world of crime whose nephew disappears, forcing him to seek help from his past connections in Copenhagen’s criminal underworld as his past resurfaces.

Muataz wrote the script with Babak Vakili that Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, co-CEO of Playtime calls “a page turner” and says the film is “engaging, with a fresh tone, that can speak to people across borders.”

Crossing Lines is produced by Copenhagen-based Forty Five Films, and Scanbox Entertainment will release the film in Denmark in 2025.