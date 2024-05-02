Christopher Andrews’ Bring Them Down starring Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott, Sean Dunn’s The Fall Of Sir Douglas Weatherford and Marianne Elliott’s The Salt Path, featuring Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs, are among the eight films taking part in the Great 8 showcase, which presents new UK feature films from first-and second-time UK filmmakers to international distributors and festival programmers.

Now in its seventh year, the 2024 Great 8 showcase is funded and produced by the BFI and the British Council, with support from the Great Britain & Northern Ireland campaign, BBC Film and Film4.

In preparation for Cannes, unseen footage from all of the titles will be introduced by their filmmakers and screened online exclusively to buyers and festival programmers on May 9 and made available across five different time zones. All of the features will be available to buyers during the market.

With 2022 and 2023 editions taking place online, 2024 marks the return of the showcase with a physical format. The films and filmmakers will be in Cannes and presented to international delegates attending the market at a special reception at the UK Pavilion on May 16.

The line-up also includes Tribeca premiere, documentary Witches from Elizabeth Sankey, in which the filmmaker uses her own story of being admitted to psychiatric ward after the birth of her son to explore the unexpected yet compelling connections between perinatal mental health illness and the history and portrayal of witches in western society, using clips of cinematic witches to illustrate her own experience and those of fellow sufferers.

Great 8 2024 line-up

Brides (UK-It)

Dir. Nadia Fall

Scr. Suhayla El-Bushra

Prods. Nicky Bentham, Marica Stocchi

Prod cos. Neon Films, Rosamont, BFI, Ffilm Cymru Wales, Bankside Films, Rai Cinema, MIC, Audiovisual Fund Development Friuli Venezia Giulia

Cast: Ebada Hassan, Safiyya Ingar, Yusra Warsama, Cemre Ebuzziya, Aziz Capkurt

Sales: Bankside Films

Bring Them Down (UK-Ire-Belg)

Dir-scr. Christopher Andrews

Prods. Ivana MacKinnon, Jacob Swan Hyam, Ruth Treacy , Julianne Forde , Jean-Yves Roubin, Cassandre Warnauts

Prod cos. Wild Swim, Tailored Films, Screen Ireland, MUBI, Frakas Productions. Supported by the UK Global Screen Fund

Cast: Christopher Abbott, Barry Keoghan, Colm Meaney, Nora-Jane Noone, Paul Ready

Sales: Charades

The Fall OF Sir Douglas Weatherford (UK)

Dir-scr. Sean Dunn

Prods. Scott Macaulay, Jennifer Monks, Alex Polunin

Prod cos. BBC Film, BBC Scotland, BFI, Screen Scotland, Ossian Pictures, Come Into the Fold, Forensic Films

Cast: Peter Mullan, Gayle Rankin, Jakob Oftebro, Sid Sagar, Lewis MacDougall

Sales: Charades

On Falling (UK-Port)

Dir. Laura Carreira

Prods. Jack Thomas O’Brien, Mario Patrocinio

Prod cos. BBC Film, BFI, Screen Scotland, Sixteen Films, BRO Cinema, ICA, Goodfellas

Cast: Joana Santos, Inês Vaz, Piotr Sikora, Jake McGarry, Neil Leiper

Sales: Goodfellas

The Salt Path (UK)

Dir. Marianne Elliott

Scr. Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Prods. Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin

Prod cos. Number 9 Films, Shadowplay Features with the support of BBC Film, Rocket Science, Lipsync

Cast: Gillian Anderson, Jason Isaacs

Sales: Rocket Science

Sunlight (UK)

Dir. Nina Conti

Scrs. Shenoah Allen, Nina Conti

Prods. Sam Parker, Will Machin, Keagan Karnes, Tabitha McDonald

Prod cos. Anyway Content, Metro International, Inspirado

Cast: Nina Conti, Shenoah Allen, Bill Wise

Sales: Metro International

Surviving Earth (UK)

Dir-scr. Thea Gajić

Prods. Aleksandra Bilić, Sophie Reynolds

Cast: Slavko Sobin, Olive Gray, Stuart Martin, Peter Coonan, Toni Gojanović

Prod cos. Ann Ogbomo Production: My Accomplice, Sona Films, BFI, Film4

Sales: TBA

Witches (UK) – documentary

Dir-scr. Elizabeth Sankey

Prods. Manon Ardisson, Chiara Ventura, Jeremy Warmsley

Prod cos. Ardimages UK, Montgomery Avenue, Mubi, Garden Studios

Sales: Mubi