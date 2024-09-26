Oscar-winning UK producer Jeremy Thomas has revealed he is looking to take a leap into TV production with a series version of his 1987 best picture winner The Last Emperor which was directed by the late Bernardo Bertolucci.

Thomas, the founder and head of London-based production outfitThe Recorded Picture Company (RPC), spoke about the project at the Creative Investors’ Conference at the San Sebastian International FIlm Festival this week.

“I am a cinema guy. I haven’t invaded television yet…I never thought about The Last Emperor as a TV series but suddenly I saw [Emmy award winning Disney + drama] Shogun and [thought] why can’t I do that with The Last Emperor,” Thomas told an audience of leading global film executives. “It [The Last Emperor] would make an incredible TV series.”

The Last Emperor told the story of Puyi, the final emperor of China from 1906-1967. He became emperor aged only two in 1908 but was forced to abdicate at the age of six. Briefly restored to the throne in 1917, he was later imprisoned by the People Republic of China in the Mao Zedong era.

Any small screen version of The Last Emperor will be some distance in the future though. Thomas has made it clear that cinema remains his “first love.”

’Wilder’ financing

Thomas said he is still striving to make Billy Wilder And Me, the Christopher Hampton scripted drama feature based on Jonathan Coe’s novel that Stephen Frears is slated to direct. The story is about a young girl who goes to work on one of Wilder’s final films, 1977 feature Fedora, and who falls in love with cinema. The cast includes Christoph Waltz, Jon Hamm and Maya HawkeEven with these elements in place, the financing is yet to come together.

Thomas talked about the struggles he has been facing to get this project off the ground at a budget that will do it justice. “The book is magnificent and I think I am a professor of film finance but I am having great difficulty in putting this film together for the budget I want to,” he revealed.

Thomas originally intended to make the feature for $20m but acknowledged he was now resigned to “making it for half” that amount.

One recent feature Thomas has completed is Japanese director Ayuko Tsukahara’s Grande Maison Paris, which has been screening in San Sebastian’s Culinary Cinema section this week. It tells the story of a Japanese chef who opens a new restaurant in Paris in a bid to win a third Michelin star. But the chef struggles with life in France. The film was produced by Hidenori Iyoda of TBS Sparkle. Film Constellation is handling world sales