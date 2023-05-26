Pyramide International has signed a number of key sales for mathematics world-set Marguerite’s Theorem and Critics’ Week opener Marie Amachoukeli’s Ama Gloria and kept up the momentum on Catherine Breillat’s Competition title Last Summer.

Anna Novion’s Special Screening title Marguerite’s Theorem has sold to ADSO in Spain, Red Cape in Israel, Angel Films for Scandinavia, Jinjin in Korea, Wanted in Italy, Weltkino Filmverleih in Germany, Teleview in the Middle East and Discovery in the former Yugoslavia, with discussions ongoing for Australia, Latin America and Taiwan.

Ella Rumpf stars a brilliant mathematics student navigating a precisely plotted life that takes a turn. The film is produced by France’s TS Productions whose On the Adamant won the 2023 Golden Bear in Berlin.

Critics’ Week opening film Ama Gloria, about a six-year-old girl’s deep attachment to her nanny, has found a home with Transformer in Japan, Hugoeast in China, Lev in Israel, Cinéart in Benelux, Alambique in Portugal, Ama Films in Greece, Surtsey in Spain, Filmcoopie in Switzerland, I wonder in Italy and Discovery in ex-Yugoslavia.

Pyramide is in discussions for deals in the US, UK-Ireland South Korea, Taiwan and Germany.

Amachoukeli won the Camera d’Or in 2014 for Party Girl that she co-directed with Claire Burger and Samuel Theis.

Additionally, Breillat’s erotic thriller Last Summer has sold in Cannes to Alambique in Portugal, Teodora in Italy, Ama Films in Greece, Alamode in Germany and Austria, Discovery in ex-Yugoslavia. These follow pre-festival deals to September Films in Benelux, Potential Films in Australia and New Zealand, NK Contents in South Korea, Xenix Film in Switzerland, Hooray Films in Taiwan, Estinfilm in the Baltics and Nashe Kino in Russia.

US and UK deals are understood to be on the table as are sales to Spain, Japan, Latin America, Poland and Scandinavia.

Pyramide Distribution is releasing the film in France on September 20. The feature from Said Ben Said’s SBS Production stars Léa Drucker as a lawyer who develops a relationship with her 17-year-old stepson. It is a remake of May el-Toukhy’s Queen Of Hearts, which was Denmark’s Oscar entry in 2019.