Cyprien Vial’s Guadalope-set volcano drama Magma, and Sophie Deraspe’s Bergers, about a man and women who trades in their lives as an ad exec and a civil servant to become shepherds in rural France, head Pyramide International’s busy Cannes Market slate.

Marina Fois, Theo Christine and Mathieu Demy star in Magma, which is produced by Isabelle Madelaine’s Dharamsala and Emilie Tisné’s Darius Films. Fois plays a woman running the Guadeloupe Volcano Observatory who dreams of managing a major eruption and comes face to face with the unpredictable La Soufrière volcano. Shot in Guadeloupe, the film is in post-production and Pyramide Distribution will release in France.

Bergers is produced by Caroline Bonmarchand’s France-based Avenue B and Canada’s Micro_scope. The film, an adaptation of Mathyas Lefebure’s book D’Où viens-tu, berger? is Deraspe’s follow-up to Antigone, Canada’s Oscars submission in 2020.

Pyramide will release the film in France and Maison 4:3 is handling Canadian distribution.

Pyramide is heading into Cannes with a massive slate and a slew of titles across various selections including Agathe Riedinger’s Wild Diamond in Competition, Jean-Marie and Arnaud Larrieu’s Jim’s Story in Cannes Premiere, a special screening of Yolande Zauberman’s The Belle From Gaza, Thierry de Perretti’s In His Own Image in Directors’ Fortnight.

It is also handling a trio of films in Un Certain Regard: Louise Courvoisier’s Holy Cow, Boris Lojkine’s The Story of Souleymane and Truong Minh Quy’s Viet and Nam.