A new feature documentary exploring class division in the UK film industry will feature actors Maxine Peake and Vicky McClure, writer Paul Laverty and filmmakers Sean McAllister and Kolton Lee.

Currently at editing stage having filmed from July 2023 to July 2024, Quiet On Set: The Class Division In The Film Industry is written, directed, produced and edited by UK filmmaker Mark Forbes, who self-funded the production himself and described it as “very low-budget”.

Forbes has interviewed over 20 members of the industry, including Philippa Childs, head of UK creative union Bectu; Marcus Ryder, CEO of the Film & TV Charity; and Mariayah Kaderbhai, head of programmes at Bafta.

“The current system for the UK film and TV industry is not working at all for indie filmmakers who have not gone to a university, or a private school or film school,” said Forbes, who himself is self-taught as a filmmaker, and has previously directed 2022 feature Mother & Wild and 2023 documentary Tristan v Christann.

”Throughout the film, I engage in conversations with accomplished actors and directors from diverse backgrounds, exploring whether it is justifiable for certain individuals to enjoy an unfair advantage due to their privileged upbringing. By documenting these stories and engaging in thought-provoking discussions, I aim to bring attention to the systemic biases that hinder the progress of talented individuals from working-class backgrounds. I hope to spark a broader dialogue on the need for a more inclusive and merit-based industry, where one’s social status or connections do not determine success but by genuine talent and dedication.”

A trailer for the film cites a study by the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre, which found that in 2024 only 8% of creatives in film and TV in the UK came from working-class backgrounds compared to 60% from upper-middle-class backgrounds.

Last year executives at UK production company Warp Films, which produced the This Is England series in which McClure starred, said a “huge push” is needed for more working-class stories in the UK.