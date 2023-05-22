New York-based Ramfis Myrthil, whose credits include Independent Spirit Award-nominated Cicada, is in Cannes with the international launch of his new company Ramfis Productions.

The company’s new feature Ricky, directed by Rashad Frett, is building on the short of the same name that premiered at Sundance 2023. The team is gearing up to shoot the feature version of Ricky in the US this summer, most likely in New Jersey. The story is about an ex-offender who is pursuing redemption at all costs for a new job opportunity. WME is representing the feature, which is financed by private equity.

Myrthil will produce alongside Simon Taufique (Land Of Gold) and Pierre M Coleman (Jackson And Lewis).

Myrthil, who grew up in Haiti, has teamed with Cuban-born AJ Leon of Misfit Entertainment as an investor and partner in Ramfis Productions. “Our goal is to be a global company with a focus on Afro or West Indian influenced stories,” Myrthil told Screen.

Ramfis Productions’ first feature documentary, Bad Like Brooklyn Dancehall, directed by Ben DiGiacomo and Dutty Vannier, will have its world premiere at Tribeca. The Film Sales Company is handling international rights and executive producers include Shaggy.

Myrthil has also produced Juan Felipe Zuleta’s Unidentified Objects, about a misanthropic dwarf who encounters aliens on a road trip, already a festival hit at Sitges, Outfest and Fantastic Fest, which will be distributed in North America by Quiver starting with a June 2 theatrical launch; and Matthew Fifer’s horror feature Treatment now in post with Shudder attached.