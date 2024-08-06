True Brit Entertainment has picked up Anthony Wonke-directed boxing biopic In The Shadows for release in the UK-Ireland in 2025.

Production began in London this week. Altitude reps sales.

Jasmine Jobson, star of Top Boy and Andrea Arnold’s Bird, plays Ramla Ali, a refugee from Somalia to the UK, who without her parents’ knowledge secretly pursued boxing to become the first Somali-British professional boxing champion. Jobson replaces Letitia Wright, who was previously attached to play the lead.

Finn Cole plays Jobson’s husband, while Gershwyn Eustache Jr stars as her boxing coach.

Lee Magiday produces for Sleeper Films alongside Madeleine Sanderson for Affine Films. The film is co-financed by Civic Studios, Affine Films, and The World We Want Studios.