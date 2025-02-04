UK outfit Reason8 has secured world rights to Jordana Stott’s debut feature Forgive Us All ahead of the EFM.

A theatrical release is planned for the second quarter of 2025 through Rialto Distribution in Australia and New Zealand.

In a post-apocalyptic world, a virus has transformed humans into violently deranged cannibals. A bereaved mother has lost everything and takes refuge in an isolated mountain cabin, until a desperate wounded stranger arrives with a story of hope.

The film shot in New Zealand and stars Lily Sullivan, Callan Mulvey and Richard Roxburgh and is produced by Jared Connon and Lance Giles.

“Set in a haunting post-apocalyptic world, [Forgive Us All] challenges audiences to reflect on resilience, redemption, and the choices we make in the face of adversity,” suggested Reason8’s Anna Krupnova.