Reason8 has landed a suite of US deals on its slate ahead of Cannes, including New Zealand horror Forgive Us All, which has sold to Samuel Goldwyn Films for a July 2025 release.

Jordana Stott’s debut Forgive Us All is set in a post-apocalyptic world, in which a virus has transformed humans into violently deranged cannibals. It stars Lily Sullivan, Callan Mulvey and Richard Roxburgh and is produced by Jared Connon and Lance Giles.

The film has also sold to Tiberius Film for German-speaking Europe. Additional deals are being negotiated with Spain, Benelux, and the UK. The film will be released theatrically in New Zealand on May 8 via Rialto.

Indiecan Entertainment has acquired North American rights to two genre titles: Daniel M. Caneiro’s horror comedy Deviant and Ciaran Lyons’ Glasgow Film Festival thriller Tummy Monster.

Joan Tomas Monfort and Carlos Perez-Reche’s Spanish animation Tender Metalheads has sold to Cleopatra Entertainment for North America, with a planned release in the second half of 2025. The film played at Annecy and Sitges.

New Zealand coming-of-age drama and SXSW prize winner We Were Dangerous, the debut feature from Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu produced through Taika Waititi’s Piki Films, has sold to ND Pictures for Benelux. The Forge released theatrically in the US earlier this month.