Cult crime-action franchise Rise Of The Footsolider is heading to Ibiza for its seventh instalment, which will see Craig Fairbrass back as Pat Tate, heading to the Spanish island to track down the villains responsible for a friend’s murder.

Rise Of The Footsolider: Ibiza is being sold by the UK’s Carnaby International, and is a direct sequel to 2023’s Rise Of The Footsolider: Vengeance. Nick Nevern returns to direct, with Andrew Loveday producing.

Anthony Skordi reprises his role as Mo from Rise Of The Footsoldier: Vengeance, with production set to begin at the end of 2024. Tate will be introduced to two mystery Americans and a femme fatale along his journey for revenge, with further cast to be unveiled later this summer.



”There’s been a freshness with each film as no two have been the same as we have consistently strived to be bigger cinematically in both style and scale, whilst retaining the elements the fans love- that brutal and visceral violence that’s synonymous with the original film,” said Fairbrass. “I expect Ibiza to be bigger and better as we transition to a more international title.”