The Netherlands Film Fund has appointed Roel Oude Nijhuis as film commissioner, taking over from Bas van der Ree who is retiring on April 1.

The Netherlands Film Commission is a division of the Film Fund, and Nijhuis will be the national liaison between the Dutch creative media industries, international producers and production companies in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands Film Commission opened in 2014 with the introduction of the Film Production Incentive, which is a maximum 35% cash rebate for demonstrably incurred and qualifying Dutch production costs. As Film Commissioner, Nijhuis will advise incoming international productions on financing possibilities of the Film Fund, including the cash rebate.

Nijhuis was previously managing director at HALAL, a production company where he was responsible for the development and implementation of the company’s creative vision, with a focus on cultural impact and innovation. As a producer, he has worked across documentaries, feature films, photography and commercials. His credits include Sam de Jong’s Prins in 2015 which won three Golden Calf awards at the Netherlands Film Festival and most recentlyThe Sound o Philadelphia in 2021.