Roschdy Zem, Sandrine Kiberlain and Elodie Bouchez have signed to star in Unchained, a prison-set dance feature to be directed by France’s Valerie Muller and choreographed by Angelin Preljocaj. Le Pache is handling international sales.

Muller and Preljocaj previously collaborated on 2016 ballet drama Polina that screened in Venice’s Giornate degli Autori.

Zem will play an international renowned choreographer who launches a dance workshop in prison and guides inmates to break free of the chains binding them through dance as they seek redemption among their families outside the prison walls.

Unchained is being produced by Nicolas Mauvernay’s Mizar Films.

Le Pacte’s has also added John Wax’s A Mother’s Special Love starring Audrey Lamy to its Cannes slate. It is about the single mother of an autistic boy struggling to make ends meet as a waitress who is forced to move in with her brother as she juggles a complicated family.

It is produced by Cinefrance Studio which is behind Celine Sallette’s Cannes 2024 official selection Niki, recent Berlin premiere Abderrahmane Sissako’s Black Tea, and Anne Fontaine’s Maurice Ravel biopic Bolero.

Le Pacte will release both films in France via its distribution arm.

After lightening its international sales load for the past several years to focus on local distribution including Anatomy OF A Fall, the company is returning to Cannes with a heavyweight sales slate that also includes a market premiere of David Oelhoffen’s The Fourth Wall, Canadian car racing biopic Villeneuve: Rise Of A Champion, and Alberto Vazquez’s animated dystopian fable Decorado.