SAG-AFTRA appealed to members on Thursday to promote fall festival productions cleared for interim agreements amid rising concerns among the producer and sales agent communities over the time and ultimate cost involved.

The approval process is proving to be a timely procedure. Some producers have said they fear losing cast and other elements while they apply for signatory status, which involves listing items such as cast, financiers, and budget.

Additionally, the interim agreements are 70-page contracts which require productions to be bound by the terms SAG-AFTRA offered to the Hollywood companies before contract talks broke down in July.

Sales agents say this has potential cost implications on the eventual budget, leading some heading into TIFF to forego interim agreements so as not to deter potential buyers.

SAG-AFTRA national executive director & chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said on Thursday that the interim agreement was “a vital part of our strategic approach and was created for several reasons, all of which are aimed at protecting the interests of our members.

He continued, “The Agreement demonstrates to the AMPTP and the struck companies that independent producers at all budget levels are eager, keen, and able to work with our members under these terms. We encourage SAG-AFTRA members to audition for and appear in projects that have been approved for an Interim Agreement, and applaud them for promoting their work in these productions.”

A number of anticipated features such as Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Michael Mann’s Ferrari, and Ethan Hawke’s Wildcat have received interim agreements ahead of their premieres in Venice and TIFF.

It was unclear at time of writing whether actors, particularly A-listers, will travel to Venice, Telluride and Toronto in solidarity with fellow striking members.