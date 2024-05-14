Blandine Lenoir’s completed family drama Juliette In Spring, starring Izia Higelin, has sold to key buyers including Palace Films for Australia and New Zealand, Polyfilm in Austria, Pandora in Germany, Surstey in Spain, and Cineworx in Switzerland for Indie Sales.

The film, based on Camille Jourdy’s graphic novel, is about a woman who returns to her hometown to spend time with her family as buried memories, unspoken truths and long-buried secrets bubble up to the surface in what Indie Sales calls “a sweet, tender and sometimes extravagant family portrait.”

Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Noémie Lvovsky and Sophie Guillemin co-star in the film which is being released in France by Diaphana Distribution in June.

Indie Sales is also in Cannes with Critics’ Week premiere Across The Sea by Saïd Hamich Benlarbi. Further titles include Laura Wandel’s In Adam’s Interests, Momoko Seto’s Japanese animation Dandelion’s Odyssey, Teddy Lussi-Modeste’s French box office hit The Good Teacher, and Sasha Nathwani’s Berlinale Crystal Bear winner Last Swim.