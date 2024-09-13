Saltburn composer Anthony Willis leads the pack in the second wave of nominations for the World Soundtrack Awards (WSA) 2024.

As well as his previously announced nomination in film composer of the year, Willis is also up for the discovery and the public choice award.

The winners will be announced on October 16 at the WSA ceremony and concert, held during Belgium’s Film Fest Ghent.

In discovery, Willis battles it out alongside Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things; Carlos Rafael Rivera for Ezra; Caroline Shaw for Julie Keeps Quiet; and Diego Baldenweg for In The Land Of Saints And Sinners.

Willis and Baldenweg are also nominated in the public choice award. They are up against Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two); Amelia Warner (Young Woman And The Sea); and Umberto Scipione (La Guerra dei Nonn).

The first wave of nominations included Zimmer, Billie Eilish and Ludwig Göransson.

Discovery of the Year Award

Diego Baldenweg with Nora Baldenweg and Lionel Baldenweg - In the Land of Saints and Sinners

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Carlos Rafael Rivera - Ezra

Caroline Shaw - Julie Keeps Quiet (Julie zwijgt)

Anthony Willis - Saltburn

Public Choice Award

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two

Diego Baldenweg with Nora Baldenweg and Lionel Baldenweg - In the Land of Saints and Sinners

Umberto Scipione -La Guerra dei Nonni

Anthony Willis - Saltburn

Amelia Warner -Young Woman and the Sea

WSA Game Music Award

Maclaine Diemer, Bryan Atkinson, Bobby Brader, Jarryd Elias, Jaimee Jimin Park, Michael Paraskevas, Bobby Rose - Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure

George Strezov - Jagged Alliance 3

Brandon Boone - Slay the Princess

Nainita Desai - Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Tom Salta - The Outlast Trials

Best Original Score for a Belgian Production

Amenra - Skunk

Bjorn Eriksson - When it Melts

Geert Hellings - Wil

Sabam Award for Best Original Composition by a Young Composer



Alex Mansour

Georg Mausolf

Florian van der Reijden