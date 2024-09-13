Saltburn composer Anthony Willis leads the pack in the second wave of nominations for the World Soundtrack Awards (WSA) 2024.
As well as his previously announced nomination in film composer of the year, Willis is also up for the discovery and the public choice award.
The winners will be announced on October 16 at the WSA ceremony and concert, held during Belgium’s Film Fest Ghent.
In discovery, Willis battles it out alongside Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things; Carlos Rafael Rivera for Ezra; Caroline Shaw for Julie Keeps Quiet; and Diego Baldenweg for In The Land Of Saints And Sinners.
Willis and Baldenweg are also nominated in the public choice award. They are up against Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two); Amelia Warner (Young Woman And The Sea); and Umberto Scipione (La Guerra dei Nonn).
The first wave of nominations included Zimmer, Billie Eilish and Ludwig Göransson.
Discovery of the Year Award
Diego Baldenweg with Nora Baldenweg and Lionel Baldenweg - In the Land of Saints and Sinners
Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
Carlos Rafael Rivera - Ezra
Caroline Shaw - Julie Keeps Quiet (Julie zwijgt)
Anthony Willis - Saltburn
Public Choice Award
Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two
Diego Baldenweg with Nora Baldenweg and Lionel Baldenweg - In the Land of Saints and Sinners
Umberto Scipione -La Guerra dei Nonni
Anthony Willis - Saltburn
Amelia Warner -Young Woman and the Sea
WSA Game Music Award
Maclaine Diemer, Bryan Atkinson, Bobby Brader, Jarryd Elias, Jaimee Jimin Park, Michael Paraskevas, Bobby Rose - Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure
George Strezov - Jagged Alliance 3
Brandon Boone - Slay the Princess
Nainita Desai - Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Tom Salta - The Outlast Trials
Best Original Score for a Belgian Production
Amenra - Skunk
Bjorn Eriksson - When it Melts
Geert Hellings - Wil
Sabam Award for Best Original Composition by a Young Composer
Alex Mansour
Georg Mausolf
Florian van der Reijden
