Anatomy Of A Fall star Sandra Hüller’s latest feature Two For One has been snapped up for the UK by the Newcastle-based exhibition and distribution outfit Tull Stories.

The UK deal comes in the wake of the film’s successful release in Germany, where it has grossed more than €4.5m since opening in July. The deal was announced at AFM by Munich-based sales agent The Playmaker.

Hüller stars in the true story, set in 1990, about a group of East Germans who steal millions of soon-to-be-valueless East German marks locked in an underground vault. Things go awry when the money starts circulating in the German Democratic Republic.

Two For One is directed by Natja Brunckhorst and also stars Max Riemelt and Ronald Zehrfeld. It was produced by Row Pictures and Zischlermann Filmproduktion, in co-production with ZDF and in cooperation with Arte and Lichtblick Film- und Fernsehproduktion.

Tull Stories is planning a UK theatrical release in summer 2025 as part of the company’s new international comedy strand.

The Playmaker’s AFM slate also includes Canadian suspense thriller The G, directed by Karl R. Hearn; Klaus Härö’s wartime drama Never Alone, about Jewish refugees looking for sanctuary in Finland; and family movies Ploy 2 The Legends Of The Winds and Pirate Mo And The Legend Of The Red Ruby.