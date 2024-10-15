Saudi Arabia’s Prince Turki Al Faisal bin Abdulaziz, chairman of the King Faisal Foundation’s Centre for Research and Islamic Studies, emphasised what he believed to be the power of cinema in fostering cultural exchange and showcasing Saudi heritage to the world, in an on-stage conversation of the second edition of the Saudi Film Confex in Riyadh (October 9-12).

Referring to the expression “a pictures speaks a thousand words”, he emphasised the role films have played in bridging the gap between diverse civilizations.

He also highlighted the support offered by the Saudi government in helping to produce “strong creative visions,” and said he was “proud to see Saudi cinema positioning the Kingdom as a global creative hub, not only in film but in the broader cultural scene”.

Prince Abdulaziz’s comments came as part of a discussion entitled ‘Cultural Diplomacy Through Cinema and Films’

The session was attended by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, minister of culture and chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Film Commission, alongside Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Qahtani, CEO of the Saudi Film Commission.

Prince Abdulaziz shared his own experiences in film production, including his involvement in producing a semi-documentary about the Arab historian Ibn Battuta, supported by Saudi funding and featuring an international crew. He also discussed the production of a Hajj documentary, financed by Saudi businessmen.

He described his “favourite project” as being the 2019 feature film Born A King, which tells the story of King Faisal’s first diplomatic mission at age 13, and was filmed largely in Saudi Arabia. Starring Saudi actor Abdullah Ali, it was one of the first feature films made with local actors and crew. The prince praised what he described as its authentic portrayal of the Kingdom.

He called for filmmakers to explore other Saudi historical figures including King Abdulaziz, the Kingdom’s founder, and others in the nation’s history.

Social contribution

Prince Abdulaziz expressed his hope filmmakers would focus not only on profit but on creating works that serve society and contribute to global culture.

He also acknowledged the growth in Saudi Arabia of theatre, opera, and orchestral performances as key indicators of the cultural revolution taking place in the country.

Saudi Film Confex aims to bring local and international industry experts together to discuss how to advance and strengthen the Saudi film industry.

Following its inaugural edition last year, the 2024 edition of Saudi Film Confex, which wrapped on October 12, featured 30 panel discussions and 15 workshops.

The parallel trade exhibition comprised of over 130 local, regional and international companies specialising in production, smart studio construction, and the latest technology in film production, with a focus on innovation in the industry.