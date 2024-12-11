MBC Studios, the production arm of Middle East broadcaster MBC Group, is to adapt leading Saudi author Osamah Almuslim’s horror novel Travellers’ Hell (Jahim Al-Abirin) into a feature film.

Rising Saudi filmmaker Hana Al-Omair is set to direct Traveller’s Hell, which is set to begin production in the first half of 2025 in the Kingdom. Almuslim will adapt the screenplay.

Travellers’ Hell is the story of young woman who picks up a stranded motorist on a mountain road. But her act of kindness soon spirals into a nightmare.

Al-Omair joined MBC Studios earlier this year as creative director. She previously co-wrote and directed Saudi’s first Netflix original miniseries, Whispers, and is also set to direct historical feature Dancing on Fire which has Norah star Yaqoub Alfarhan and Adwa Bader among the cast.

In recent years, Almuslim has emerged as one of Saudi Arabia’s top authors, working in the horror, fantasy, and suspense genres.

MBC Studios and Almuslim have also agreed broader deal to adapt more of his novels into both television and film.

MBC said Travellers’ Hell will be released in cinemas across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab region