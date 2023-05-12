The Screen International team will be out in force at the 76thCannes Film Festival, which runs May 16-27, and will be launching the brand-new Global Production Awards this year.

We will be publishing eight print editions in Cannes, running May 16-23. The dailies will feature market-leading news, features and reviews and will be available from racks in the Palais, key hotels and street vendors. Our Cannes dailies are printed on carbon balanced paper.

Screendaily.com will feature up-to-the-minute coverage of the festival and market, with our daily Cannes newsletters running until the end of the event.

We will once again make the site free to use throughout the whole festival. Users can register here to receive our Cannes newsletters and breaking news alerts.

After reviewing every single title in the Official Selection and key sidebars last year, Screen’s reviews team, led by Fionnuala Halligan, will again provide the most comprehensive reviews coverage of the festival.

Screen’s famous jury grid also returns for its 40th year, with 11 internationally renowned critics assessing all the Competition titles. The jury grid will run in each Cannes daily edition, as well as online until the end of the festival.

We will also celebrate 20 years of Stars of Tomorrow, our annual showcase of the UK and Ireland’s most exciting young actors and filmmakers, with a panel at the UK Film Centre on May 20. Both anniversaries will be marked with special features in our Cannes issues.

Global Production awards

On May 23 the ceremony for the inaugural Global Production Awards will take place at the Mademoiselle Gray Plage Barrière. Launched in association with Screen International and sister brands KFTV and Broadcast, the Global Production Awards aim to celebrate outstanding and sustainable work in the world of film and TV production, locations and studios. Read more about the awards here.

During the festival, Screen’s editorial, commercial and marketing teams will be based out of the La Baule at the Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic, opposite the Palais.

Follow Screen during Cannes on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

If you wish to contact us about a news story, email one of our correspondents listed here. For advertising inquiries please contact commercial director Scott Benfold.