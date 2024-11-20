Screen International’s Global Production Awards, in association with sister brands KFTV and Broadcast, will return for 2025 and is now open for entries.

The Global Production Awards celebrates outstanding and sustainable work from the world of film and TV production, locations and studios around the globe. The awards ceremony will take place during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The next edition includes a new category, the Impact Leadership Award.

Entries are now open at the early bird entry fee of £295 +VAT.

The full list of categories is below:

Sustainable Initiative Award

Sustainable Production Award (TV)

Sustainable Production Award (Film)

City of Film

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award

Emerging Location Award

Location of the Year Award

Community Impact Award

Physical Production Innovation Award

Virtual Production Award

Film Commission of the Year

Outstanding Use of Locations (TV)

Outstanding Use of Locations (Film)

Studio of the Year

Impact Leadership Award

Special Recognition (non-enterable)

To enter or find out more please head to the Global Production Awards website.

Each category will be judged by leading industry experts from around the world. The awards are supported by UK-based screen consultancy firm Olsberg SPI.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Scott.Benfold@screendaily.com.