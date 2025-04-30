Screen International can reveal the critics participating in this year’s jury grid at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival (May 13-24).

Joining Screen’s reviewing team will be critics from 11 international outlets to give their verdict on the 21 films in Competition this year for the Palme d’Or.

This year’s critics are all returners to the jury grid.

The results of the jury grid will be published in Screen’s Cannes daily magazines as well as live updates on screendaily.com.

The 2025 Cannes jury grid critics are:

NT Binh - Positif, France

Robbie Collin / Tim Robey – The Telegraph, UK

Katja Nicodemus – Die Zeit, Germany

Ben Kenigsberg – Rogertebert.com, USA

Anton Dolin – Meduza, International

Peter Bradshaw – The Guardian, UK

Stephanie Zacharek – Time Magazine, US

Justin Chang – The New Yorker, US

Ahmed Shawky – filfan.com, Egypt

Mathieu Macharet – Le Monde, France

Kong Rithdee – Bangkok Post, Thailand

Screen International (Screen’s competition critics comprise Finn Halligan, Lee Marshall, Jonathan Romney, Tim Grierson and Wendy Ide)

After viewing the 21 films in Competition this year, critics will record a score for each on the following scale: four (excellent), three (good), two (average), one (poor), and zero (bad). These scores are then combined to produce an average, which is rounded up/down to the nearest tenth.

Last year’s jury grid was topped by Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed Of The Sacred Fig on 3.4 while Lee Chang-dong’s 2018 title Burning 2018 remains the record holder with 3.8.