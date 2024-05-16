Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa is preparing to shoot his next fiction film Two Prosecutors in October. It is set during the Stalin terror and is based on a novel by little known Russian writer Georgy Demidov.

The film is being made as a coproduction between France’s SBS, Loznitsa’s own The Netherlands’ Atoms & Void, and four other countries - Germany, Latvia, Romania and Lithuania. SBS is also handling sales.

After a string of documentaries, including his new film The Invasion, a Special Screening here in Cannes, Two Prosecutors marks Loznita’s return to drama. Loznitsa himself is producing alongside his partner Maria Choustova. His dramatic features include In The Fog, A Gentle Creature and Donbass.

The Invasion, produced by and sold through Dutch-based Atoms & Void, looks at everyday life in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion by Russia in February 2022. The film was made in co-production with ARTE France and in association with the US’ Current Time TV.