Screen can reveal the first trailer for Shambhala, the first Nepalese film to play in Competition at the Berlinale.

Shambhala has its world premiere at the Berlinale Palast on Friday, February 23.

It is also the first South Asian film to play in Berlinale Competition in over three decades.

Set in the Nepalese Himalayas, Shambhala follows a woman in a polyandrous marriage with a man and his two younger brothers; when the man fails to return from a trading trip, the woman sets off to find him to give legitimacy to her unborn child.

The film is directed by Min Bahadur Bham,, whose 2012 short The Flute was the first Nepalese film to play Venice; and whose debut feature The Black Hen won best film in Venice Critics’ Week in 2015, before becoming Nepal’s Oscar submission that year.

Shambhala is produced by Bham for Shooney Films; Belgium-based Best Friend Forever handles world sales.