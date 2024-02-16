Production has wrapped on Anton and Qwerty Films production Cleaner, starring Daisy Ridley, Clive Owen and Taz Skylar and directed by UK-based director Martin Campbell.

The action thriller is set-in present-day London. A group of radical activists take over an energy company’s annual gala, seizing 300 hostages in order to expose the corruption of the hosts. Their just cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world. It falls to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, played by Ridley (pictured), to save those trapped inside.

Anton is selling the project at the EFM, with CAA co-repping North America.