Sarah Miro Fischer’s sibling drama The Good Sister has racked up strong early sales following its premiere in the Berlinale’s Panorama section.

The Good Sister has sold to Memento Distribution for France, Cherrypickers for Benelux, Cinobo in Greece and BTeam in Spain. International sales are handled by New Europe Film Sales.

Set in Berlin, the film turns on Rose, a young woman who faces a life-altering dilemma when she is asked to testify as a witness in a rape case against her beloved older brother, Sam. This proves to be a test of both their relationship and her moral integrity.

In its review, Screen praised the performance of Marie Bloching as Rose and described the film as “an accomplished feature debut from Sarah Miro Fischer that takes an intimate look at conflicted allegiances; the fallible men who commit monstrous acts and the family members who thought they knew them.”

“With the right distributor, this could be a talking point release that should connect with younger female audiences,” added the Screen review.

A Germany-Spain co-production, it is produced through the German Film and Television Academy Berlin GmbH (DFFB), Arkanum Pictures and Nephilim Producciones. The producers are Janna Fodor and Nina Sophie Bayer-Seel.

It stars Marie Bloching as Rose and Anton Weil and her brother Sam, alongside Proschat Madani, Laura Balzer, Jane Chirwa, Aram Tafreshian and David Vormweg.

The script is by Sarah Miro Fischer and Agnes Maagaard Petersen, while the cinematography is by Selma von Polheim Gravesen.