Screen can unveil the first trailer for Mafia drama Sicilian Letters ahead of its world premiere in Competition at the Venice Film Festival.

It is the third film from directors Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza (after Salvo in 2013 and Sicilian Ghost Story in 2017), and the duo’s first at Venice.

Titled Iddu at home (‘God’ in Sicilian dialect), their latest feature is inspired by a cache of letters discovered after the 2023 arrest of fugitive Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro.

Elio Germano plays the godfather in hiding, with Toni Servillo as the smalltime local politician who became his pen pal.

The Italy-France co-production pairs Indigo Film and Rai Cinema with Les Films du Losange, which is handling world sales.