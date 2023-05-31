Sideshow and Janus Films have acquired all US rights to Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s Cannes Competition title About Dry Grasses from France’s Playtime.

The Turkish drama will be released in the autumn after screening at further festivals.

Set in a small village in Eastern Anatolia, About Dry Grasses follows a young teacher carrying out a mandatory duty. It stars Merve Dizdar who picked up the best actress prize in Cannes.

The film is produced by Ceylan’s NBC Film, France’s Memento Production and Germany’s Komplizen Film Production with co-producers including France’s Arte France Cinéma and Sweden’s Film i Väst.

About Dry Grasses was also recently acquired for the UK and Ireland.