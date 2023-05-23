Picturehouse Entertainment has acquired UK and Ireland rights to Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s Cannes Competition title About Dry Grasses from France’s Playtime.

Ceylan’s seventh Competition film follows a teacher doing a mandatory stint at a small village in Eastern Anatolia. He loses hope of escaping the grim life he seems to be stuck in, but an encounter with another teacher could help him overcome his angst.

Co-­producers include France’s Arte France Cinéma and Sweden’s Film i Väst — both served as co-­producers on Ruben Östlund’s 2022 Palme d’Or winner Triangle Of Sadness.

Turkey’s Ceylan won the Palme d’Or for Winter Sleep in 2014, and played in Cannes Competition with Distant in 2003, Climates in 2006, Three Monkeys in 2008, Once Upon A Time In Anatolia in 2011 and The Wild Pear Tree in 2018 — winning the grand prix twice and the director prize once.

About Dry Grasses is Picturehouse Entertainment’s second acquisition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, following Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster at the weekend.

Picturehouse Entertainment managing director Clare Binns said: “It’s a privilege for Picturehouse Entertainment to work with Nuri Bilge Ceylan for the first time, one of contemporary cinema’s greatest auteurs. We were blown away by the razor sharp intelligence and cinematic mastery of About Dry Grasses and we are looking forward to bringing this vital work to cinemas across the UK.”