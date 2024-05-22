Federico Luis’ Simon Of The Mountain won the Cannes Critics’ Week Grand Prize on Wednesday night (May 22).

The Argentinian first feature is a coming-of-age story about a boy with a disability wrestling through life. Luxbox is handling international sales for the film produced by Argentina’s 20/20 in coproduction with Chile’s Planta, Uruguay’s Mother Superior and Los Angeles and Mexico City-based Twelve Thirty Media.

The jury prize went to US director Constance Tsang’s first feature Blue Sun Palace about Chinese immigrants living in Queens. Charades is handling international sales and WME has North American rights to the film produced by Field Trip Media and Big Buddha Pictures.

The rising star award went to Ricardo Teodoro for Marcelo Caetano’s queer romantic drama Baby about a young outsider trying to survive in São Paolo. M-Appeal handles sales.

French distributor Jour2fête earned the Gan Foundation Award for Distribution for Leonardo Van Dijl’s Belgian debut feature Julie Keeps Quiet. New Europe Films Sales is selling the film about a young tennis player at an elite sports academy forced to speak out when her coach comes under investigation. The film also earned the SACD award for its co-writers Van Dijl and Ruth Becquart.

The 63rd edition of the parallel section running May 15-23 wrapped with Emma Benestan’s Animale.