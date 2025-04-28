Worldwide box office: April 25-27 Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1 A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros) $60.5m $816.6m $37.8m $436.6m 79 2 Sinners (Warner Bros) $58.5m $161.6m $13.5m $39.1m 72 3 Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith (Disney) $42.2m $42.2m $17m $17m 35 4 The Accountant 2 (Warner Bros) $38.2m $38.2m $13.7m $13.7m 72 5 Until Dawn (Sony) $18.1m $18.1m $10.1m $10.1m 61 6 Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback (Toho) $12.9m $47.4m $12.9m $47.4m 1 7 The Amateur (Disney) $8.7m $80.6m $4.9m $46.7m 53 8 Thudarum (various) $7.4m $7.4m $6.6m $6.6m 18 9 Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII (Trafalgar) $6.5m $6.5m $3.9m $3.9m 63 10 The King of Kings (various) $4.8m $59.8m $808,100 $5.2m 29

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

Sinners format flourish

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners posted an excellent $58.5m second weekend at the worldwide box office – down just 4% on its opening session.

The Warner Bros action-horror took $13.5m in international markets, dropping just 14% in those where it was holding over. It now has a $39.1m total from international territories; and a $161.6m worldwide total, from 72 total markets.

Warner Bros estimates 1.6 million international admissions this weekend, with top-performing markets Poland (+94%), Australia (+45%), Sweden (+41%), the Netherlands (-5%), UK-Ireland (-5%) and Belgium (-6%).

Sinners performed especially well in Imax, taking $12.3m of its $58.5m through the format – a huge 21%.

This represented an 8.8% increase of its Imax takings on its opening, with $2m of the Imax weekend coming from international screens for a $5.3m Imax international total.

It now has $30.6m in total from Imax, at 19% of the film’s total gross.

UK-Ireland is the leading cumulative territory with a strong $9.5m, followed by France ($4.9m), Australia ($2.8m), Mexico ($2.5m) and Germany ($2m).

The film is now tracking to take well over double its reported $90m production budget, representing a success for Warner Bros

Minecraft holds on

A Minecraft Movie scored a fourth consecutive weekend atop the global chart, holding off Warner Bros stablemate Sinners with a $60.5m ssession.

The videogame adaptation now has a $816.6m worldwide cume, of which $436.6m comes from international markets. A strong tail could yet see it finish close to $1bn.

Now playing in 79 markets, it took $37.8m on its latest international session – a 36% drop on the previous weekend, and down 44% in holdover markets.

UK-Ireland leads the way for Minecraft with a huge $67.1m – almost double the total of the next nearest territory, Germany with $33.7m. Australia ($31.8m), Mexico ($28.4m) and China ($25.5m) are also performing well; although Sinners has largely shut it out of Imax screens, adding $660,000 this weekend for a $30.2m Imax total.

Star Wars takes Revenge

The 20th anniversary re-release of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith demonstrated the durability of the galactic franchise, with a $42.2m worldwide weekend – a strong result for a re-release title.

The film – the sixth title by chronological release date in the Star Wars saga – took $17m from international territories, playing in 35 territories overall. This lands in addition to the film’s $850m gross from its 2005 release.

It opened as the number one title in Germany, Norway, Chile, and Bolivia; at number two in Spain and Mexico; three in UK-Ireland and Australia; and four in France and Brazil.

At its Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo, Lucasfilm recently shared details of its next two theatrical release features: The Mandalorian And Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver, debuting on May 22, 2026; and Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Gosling, set for May 28, 2027.

Disney’s The Amateur took seventh place in the worldwide chart, adding $8.7m on its latest session, of which $4.9m came from international. The thriller, starring Rami Malek, is up to $80.6m worldwide, of which $46.7m is international. Leading markets are UK-Ireland ($5.2m), France ($4.4m), Germany ($4.1m) and Mexico ($4.1m).

Accountant adds up

Amazon MGM Studios’ The Accountant 2, released internationally by Warner Bros, recorded a $38.2m opening weekend, of which $13.7m came from 72 international territories.

The first film, released by Warner Bros in 2016, took over $150m worldwide across its run. Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal star in Gavin O’Connor’s crime drama, in which an accountant applies his brilliant mind and illegal methods to reconstruct the puzzle of a Treasury chief’s murder.

Crack of Dawn

Sony horror Until Dawn started out with a $18.1m worldwide weekend, of which $10.1m came from 60 international markets.

Produced by Sony’s Screen Gems label, David F. Sandberg’s videogame adaptation follows a group of friends trapped in a time loop, where mysterious foes chase and kill them, and where they must survive until the morning to escape it.

Upcoming markets include Thailand (May 8), Malaysia (May 8), Vietnam (May 9) and Japan (August 1).

Thudarum drives off

Indian title Thudarum starring Mohanlal as taxi driver Shanmughan got into gear with a $7.4m opening weekend.

This was enough for eighth place in the overall global chart, through various international distributors. It took the majority of its total from a $6.6m international rollout.

Comfortably Numb

Event cinema release Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXII brought in $6.5m at the weekend for Trafalgar Releasing, from 63 international markets.

The concert film, showing footage from an October 1971 concert in the ancient Roman amphitheatre in Pompeii, made $3.9m in international markets; and releases on 26 Imax screens in France today.