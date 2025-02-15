Tim Mielants’ Small Things Like These took home the top prize for best film while Rich Peppiatt’s Kneecap collected the most prizes at the Irish Film and Television Awards (IFTAs), held last night (February 14) in Dublin.

Cillian Murphy, who stars in and produces Small Things Like These, picked up best lead actor for the second year in a row following last year’s win for Oppenheimer. The Irish drama, which surrounds a local convent with shocking secrets, also won best screenplay for Edna Walsh who adapted Claire Keegan’s novel on which the film is based.

Kneecap won four awards including best director for Peppiatt alongside best costume design, editing and casting. The Irish-language biopic about the rap group Kneecap is also up for six awards at tomorrow’s (February 16) Bafta Film Awards.

Saoirse Ronan was a double winner at the ceremony, hosted by comedian Kevin McGahern, taking home actress in a lead role and actress in a supporting role for The Outrun and Blitz, respectively.

Further winners included Conclave which picked up international film, international actor for Ralph Fiennes and supporting actor for Brían F. O’Byrne. On the TV side, AppleTV+ comedy Bad Sisters and Disney+ IRA drama Say Nothing led the winners with three awards each.

Screen Ireland’s IFTA Rising Star award went to Anthony Boyle for credits including Say Nothing and Masters Of The Air. Colm Meaney won the lifetime achievement award.

IFTA 2025 film awards

Best film - Small Things Like These

Director - Rich Peppiatt, Kneecap

Script - Edna Walsh, Small Things Like These

Lead actor - Cillian Murphy, Small Things Like These



Lead actress - Saoirse Ronan, The Outrun

Supporting actor - Brían F. O’Byrne

Supporting actress - Saoirse Ronan, Blitz

Best international film - Conclave

Best international actor - Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Best international actress - Demi Moore, The Substance

Casting - Carla Stronge, Kneecap

Cinematography - Robbie Ryan, Bird

Costume design - Zjena Glamocanin, Kneecap

Production design - Susie Cullen, Abigail

Hair & make-up - Sandra Kelly, Tom McInerney, The Apprentice

Sound - Aza Hand, Hugo Parvery, Oddity

Original music - Die Hexen, Fréwaka

Editing - Julian Ulrichs & Chris Gill, Kneecap