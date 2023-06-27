Germany’s Déjà-Vu Film has picked up Spanish director Diego Llorente’s Notes On A Summer from Patra Spanou Film ahead of the film’s German premiere in the International Independents section at this week’s Filmfest München.

Patra Spanou previously sold North American and Mexican rights respectively to Indiecan Entertainment and Alfhaville Cinema at Cannes last month.

Surtsey Films is releasing in Spain on September 1.

Presented as a work in progress at the Málaga Film Festival in 2022, Notes On A Summer (Notas Sobre Un Verano) follows a young academic who leaves routines, obligations and her boyfriend back in Madrid for a carefree summer in her hometown on the Atlantic coast. She meets her first love and starts a passionate affair with him. Katia Borlado, Antonio Areque and Álvaro Quintana star.

Déjà-Vu Film’s slate also includes Tuki Jencquel’s documentary Jackie The Wolf, which screened in this year’s World Showcase section of Toronto’s Hot Docs, Ferit Karahan’s award-winning drama Brother’s Keeper, and Belorusian co-directors Alexander Mihalkovich and Hanna Badziaka’s Motherland which won the main award at CPH:DOX this March.