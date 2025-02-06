Sony Pictures Classics is reteaming with Wadjda director Haifaa Al Mansour on her upcoming contemporary Saudi thriller Unidentified, taking North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, and worldwide airlines.

Al Mansour wrote, directs and is producing alongside Brad Niemann. This is her first feature since 2019 The Perfect Candidate after several years directing American TV and commercials.

Currently in post, Unidentified stars Mila Al Zahrani (The Perfect Candidate) and Shafi Al Harthi (A Woman’s Life) and centres on a true crime aficionado who tries to solve the case of a teenage girl’s corpse found in the desert.

She slowly unravels a mystery entangled within a traditional society in transition, where women are learning take control of their own destinies.

Unidentified is an Al Mansour Establishment production in association with Rotana Studios with the support of the Daw Program, through the Film Commission, KSA.

“SPC championed my very first film Wadjda, about a young girl who wanted to ride a forbidden bicycle, before cinema was even legal in the Kingdom,” said Al Mansour. “I couldn’t be happier to be working with them again to tell another female-driven story at an equally exciting time of fundamental change in Saudi Arabia.”

Sony Pictures Classics called Al Mansour “one of the world’s most exciting filmmakers”, adding that Unidentified promised to be a major success at the end of the year.

UTA Independent Film Group and Memento International represented the filmmakers.