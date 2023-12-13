Sony Pictures Classics will release Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal’s Bossa Nova-themed animated feature They Shot The Piano Player theatrically in New York and Los Angeles on February 23, 2024.

The film received a one-week awards-qualifying run in November following its premiere at Telluride and Toronto International Film Festival. It will expand nationwide in the weeks following the release.

Jeff Goldblum narrates the story of a New York music journalist who sets out to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of young Brazilian piano virtuoso Tenorio Jr.

The story takes place in 1960s and 1970s Latin America just before the continent was engulfed by totalitarian regimes.

The cast features a who’s who of Brazilian music including João Gilberto, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Vinicius de Moraes, Milton Nascimento, and Paulo Moura.

Cristina Huete of Trueba PC (Chico & Rita) in Spain served as producer alongside Serge Lalou for Les Films d’Ici (Josep) in France, Janneke van de Kerkhof for Submarine Sublime (Buñuel In The Labyrinth Of Turtles) in the Netherlands, and Humberto Santana in Portugal.

Executive producers are Nano Arrieta of Atlantika and Fabien Westerhoff of Film Constellation, who handles international sales.

They Shot The Piano Player marks the second collaboration between Sony Pictures Classics and Trueba after the 1992 Oscar-winning Belle Époque.