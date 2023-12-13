Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads this year’s Critics Choice Award nominations with 18, breaking the record for most nominations ever for a single film.

The blockbuster is up for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and acting nods for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Next in line is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which have 13 nominations each including best picture. American Fiction, The Color Purple, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives and Saltburn round off the best picture cohort.

The nominations follow a similar pattern to the Golden Globes which were announced on Monday, with more love from the Critics Choice for Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers - scoring nine here in comparison to three at the Globes - and The Color Purple, which received five Critics Choice and two Golden Globe nods.

The winners will be announced at the 29th Critics Choice Awards ceremony on January 14, 2024.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominations

Best picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best actor

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best actress

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Margot Robbie — Barbie

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera — Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Bestyoung actor/actress

Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie

Calah Lane — Wonka

Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator

Best acting ensemble

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best director

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne — The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Best original screenplay

Air — Alex Convery

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December — Samy Burch

Past Lives — Celine Song

Best adapted screenplay

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig

All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh

American Fiction — Cord Jefferson

Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Best cinematography

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Best production design

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Best editing

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Best costume design

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Best hair and makeup

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best visual effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best comedy

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best animated feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best foreign-language Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best song

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

Best score