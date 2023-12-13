Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads this year’s Critics Choice Award nominations with 18, breaking the record for most nominations ever for a single film.
The blockbuster is up for best picture, best director, best original screenplay and acting nods for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Next in line is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which have 13 nominations each including best picture. American Fiction, The Color Purple, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives and Saltburn round off the best picture cohort.
The nominations follow a similar pattern to the Golden Globes which were announced on Monday, with more love from the Critics Choice for Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers - scoring nine here in comparison to three at the Globes - and The Color Purple, which received five Critics Choice and two Golden Globe nods.
The winners will be announced at the 29th Critics Choice Awards ceremony on January 14, 2024.
Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominations
Best picture
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
Best actor
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo — Rustin
- Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best actress
- Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee — Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan — Maestro
- Margot Robbie — Barbie
- Emma Stone — Poor Things
Best supporting actor
- Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
- Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling — Barbie
- Charles Melton — May December
- Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best supporting actress
- Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
- America Ferrera — Barbie
- Jodie Foster — Nyad
- Julianne Moore — May December
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Bestyoung actor/actress
- Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
- Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie
- Calah Lane — Wonka
- Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall
- Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator
Best acting ensemble
- Air
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- The Holdovers
- Killers Of The Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
Best director
- Bradley Cooper — Maestro
- Greta Gerwig — Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
- Alexander Payne — The Holdovers
- Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Best original screenplay
- Air — Alex Convery
- Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- The Holdovers – David Hemingson
- Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- May December — Samy Burch
- Past Lives — Celine Song
Best adapted screenplay
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig
- All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh
- American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
- Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
- Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Best cinematography
- Matthew Libatique – Maestro
- Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
- Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
- Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
- Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Best production design
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Best editing
- William Goldenberg – Air
- Nick Houy – Barbie
- Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
- Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Best costume design
- Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
- Lindy Hemming – Wonka
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
- Holly Waddington – Poor Things
- Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Best hair and makeup
- Barbie
- The Color Purple
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Priscilla
Best visual effects
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best comedy
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Bottoms
- The Holdovers
- No Hard Feelings
- Poor Things
Best animated feature
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
- Wish
Best foreign-language Film
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Godzilla Minus One
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Taste of Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best song
- “Dance the Night” – Barbie
- “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
- “Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- “Road to Freedom” – Rustin
- “This Wish” – Wish
- “What Was I Made For” – Barbie
Best score
- Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
- Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
- Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
