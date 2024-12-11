Kidnap thriller Fourth Wall starring Emma Roberts, produced by Greg Silverman’s US outfit Stampede Ventures, is set to be the first feature to shoot in the new AlUla Studios in Saudi Arabia.

Fourth Wall is written by Jerry Kontogiorgis and will be produced by Silverman and Grant Torre of Los Angeles-based Stampede, and directed by Alexis Ostrander. It is set to go into production in the first quarter of 2025.

Roberts, whose credits include Stampede’s Space Cadet, plays a former child star from a popular TV sitcom who is kidnapped and wakes up in a complete recreation of the show’s set with the rest of the cast.

Fourth Wall also marks a reset of the partnership between Film AlUla and Stampede Ventures and its subsidiary Stampede Arabia, agreed in 2023.

The original deal envisaged 10 Stampede productions worth $350m filming in the AlUla region in north-west Saudi Arabia over the next three years.

In a statement, Film AlUla said this has been recalibrated to focus on producing a specific slate of four films “well-suited for production at AlUla Studios and to further the key objective of knowledge-sharing and mentoring local talent.” Through the partnership, Stampede and Film AlUla will train Saudi film professionals.

The AlUla Studios complex includes a 30,000-square-foot soundstage, a backlot, production support buildings, workshops, warehouses, a recording studio, training and rehearsal spaces, and event and administrative facilities.