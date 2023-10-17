The Stockholm International Film Festival will honour filmmakers including Ken Loach (lifetime achievement award), Ethan Hawke (achievement award) and Catherine Breillat (visionary award) at its 2023 festival, which runs Nov 8-19.

The festival will open with Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, winner of Venice’s Golden Lion.

In all, the festival will screen 130 films from 50 countries. The country focus this year is the UK – with selections including How To Have Sex by Molly Manning Walker, In Camera by Naqqash Khalid, and All Of Us Strangers by Andrew Haigh.

Other notable selections in the programme include Dream Scenario by Kristoffer Borgli, The Delinquents by Rodrigo Moren, The Holdovers by Alexander Payne, Matteo Garrone’s Io Capitano, JA Bayona’s Society Of The Snow, Mstyslav Chernov’s 20 Days In Mariupol and Noora Niasari’s Shayda.

On the series side, the festival will host the European premiere of A24’s The Curse, starring Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

The festival’s industry days run November 14-16 and talks there will focus on AI and creativity; piracy; the future of the streamers (with speakers from Sky Showtime, SVT and Warner Bros. Discovery); and a masterclass with David F Sandberg (Shazam!); a case study of Stockholm Bloodbath with director Mikael Hafstrom and producer Helena Danielson; a cinematography workshop with Nikon; a look at the future of Swedish cinema; and Swedish works-in-progress presentations.