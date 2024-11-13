Studio Babelsberg has named Joerg Bachmaier as its new CEO, effective November 18.

Bachmaier joins the company’s management board, succeeding Andy Weltman who has held the CEO role since 2022.

Weltman oversaw the integration of Studio Babelsberg into the global Cinespace Group.

Baichmaier was previously CEO of production services consultancy MediaXchange. Before that, he was SVP, head of premium studios at Warner Bros’ subsidiary Machinima.

He has held executive roles at BBC Studios in London and ZDF Studios in Germany. He was born and raised in Germany and trained as a lawyer at the University of Heidelberg, School of Law.

Studio Babelsberg was founded in 1912 and was home to seminal films like Fritz Lang’s Metropolis.

Recent productions include Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, Warner Bros’ Cloud Atlas, five of Wes Anderson’s films including his latest feature The Phoenician Scheme, and StudioCanal’s 2023 action-thriller Role Play starring Kaley Cuoco and David Oleyowo.