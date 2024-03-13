Wes Anderson has started production on his latest feature The Phoenician Scheme in Germany.

The film is shooting at Studio Babelsberg where the US director has previously filmed f five of his previous films including The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch, and Asteroid City.

Benicio Del Toro, Michael Cera and Bill Murray are confirmed to star, while some of Anderson’s other regular stars are reportedly expected to feature.

The script was penned by Anderson and frequent collaborator Roman Coppola, with details of the plot under wraps. Anderson is producing The Phoenician Scheme with Indian Paintbrush.

Last year, the production received €1.5m in support from the German regional fund Medenboard Berlin-Brandenburg (MBB).

The director was absent to collect the Oscar for best live-action short on Sunday (March 10) for Netflix’s The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar. Giving his thanks in a statement, Anderson went on to say “… Unfortunately Steven [Rales] and I are in Germany and we start shooting our new movie early tomorrow morning, so I did not actually receive the award [in person] or get a chance to say any of that”.