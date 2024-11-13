UK producer Nickie Sault has launched Class 5, a film and television production company based in Sheffield.

Class 5 is working with author Ben Myers on his first feature screenplay Rare Singles, based on Myers’ novel of the same name, published this August. The story is set in Chicago, US and Scarborough, UK, and is about friendships, second chances and the magic of soul music. The project is made in association with Warner Music Entertainment.

Class 5 will look to tell “stories that enrich the human experience, while fostering a space where creativity flourishes and opportunities are accessible to both emerging and seasoned storytellers”, according to the company.

The new company includes Class 5 Crew, a not-for-profit organisation that aims to seek out and sustain the next generation of working-class screen industries talent.

“I believe that film and television has the power to drive societal change, and I take that responsibility seriously,” said Sault. “When people spend their hard-earned money to see a film or commit hours of their life to watching something on television, we, as creators, need to earn that privilege by making sure that what we put out into the world is meaningful.”

“Nickie Sault has had a huge hand in making some of the most original and powerful drama in recent years and has been directly involved in the development of Rare Singles since it was a half-written novel,” said Myers.

Hailing from Yorkshire, Sault has a longstanding partnership with Shane Meadows. She first worked with the filmmaker on 2005 feature This Is England as second assistant director, and has subsequently produced Meadows’ TV series The Virtues and The Gallows Pole – the latter of which was based on a Myers book.

Sault’s other credits include Amazon Studios series The Outlaws, and BBC Second World War drama World On Fire.