Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez’s Mexico-set drama Sujo has been selected as Mexico’s Oscar submission in the best international feature film category.

The Forge has scheduled a November 29 theatrical release in select US and Canadian markets on the coming-of-age drama about the son of a slain cartel hitman who, now a young man after growing up in hiding, must reckon as a young man with destiny as his father’s legacy catches up with him. Juan Jesús Varela stars

Sujo premiered in Sundance where it won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Drama. It plays in San Sebastian’s Horizontes Latinos strand spotlighting films from Latin America and AFI Latin American Film Festival.

Rondero, Valadez, Diana Casarreal, Jewerl Keats Ross, Devesa, Jean-Baptiste Bailly-Maitre, and Nicolas Celis served as producers.

Sujo marks the second feature from Rondero and Valadez after Identifying Features, winner of the 2020 Sundance World Cinema Dramatic audience award and special jury award for best screenplay.

Alpha Violet represents worldwide rights to Sujo and previously struck a raft of deals.